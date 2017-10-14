Okta, Inc. (OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 49,545 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 49,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,416,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Todd Mckinnon sold 40,158 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,148,920.38.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) traded down 3.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 1,782,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.64 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $33.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Okta’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $171,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

