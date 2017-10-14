OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) traded down 0.40% on Monday, reaching $27.72. 71,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 3,825 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $95,204.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,035.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorkville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 225,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 111,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

