Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. held its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Waldron LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 183.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.99.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total value of $283,573.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

