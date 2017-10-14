NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NutriSystem were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 73.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 552,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Monday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $1,574,424.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,546.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Bernstock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $372,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,355 shares of company stock worth $4,903,650 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 58.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.15. NutriSystem Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.75 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 88.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

