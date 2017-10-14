Numis Securities Ltd Raises Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) Price Target to GBX 565

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 560 ($7.36) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

LIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. N+1 Singer raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 426 ($5.60) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON LIO) opened at 497.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.28. The firm’s market cap is GBX 224.20 million. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 299.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 523.50.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. It is an investment management company that manages the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Global equities, Global credit and Multi-Assets. It offers a range of products, such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services.

