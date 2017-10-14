Numeric Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,400 Yelp Inc. (YELP)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $178,180,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,684 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $157,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,116,090 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $93,545,000 after purchasing an additional 868,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,088.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $87,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,293 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $73,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE YELP) opened at 43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $46.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Yelp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the local business review company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 3,921 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $162,525.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,404.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,430. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.73 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.58.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

