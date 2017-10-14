Numeric Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,719 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Xylem by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Xylem by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,976 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Numeric Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (XYL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/numeric-investors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-xylem-inc-xyl.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) opened at 64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.