Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,876,000 after acquiring an additional 380,536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,992 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 6,914,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,550,000 after acquiring an additional 803,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 64,406.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,120,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) traded down 3.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 5,268,951 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

