NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBY. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) opened at 4.595 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The firm’s market cap is $70.34 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 184.30% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/novabay-pharmaceuticals-inc-nby-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops products for the eye care market. The Company focuses on commercializing prescription Avenova for managing hygiene of the eyelids and lashes in the United States. Avenova is an eye care product formulated with a form of hypochlorous acid called Neutrox.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.