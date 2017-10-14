Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 33,544,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,595% from the previous session’s volume of 1,979,000 shares.The stock last traded at $58.86 and had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $689,764.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,031.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

