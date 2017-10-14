Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 89,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,339,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 238.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.34. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.45 and a 1-year high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.09.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total transaction of $754,983.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,128,994.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

