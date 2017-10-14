Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is WINTON GROUP Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman Corporation comprises 1.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman Corporation worth $58,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 39.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) traded down 0.76% during trading on Friday, reaching $296.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,082 shares. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $214.59 and a one year high of $299.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $261.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $294.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.72.

In other Northrop Grumman Corporation news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

