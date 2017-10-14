Planet Payment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Payment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Planet Payment Inc. alerts:

Shares of Planet Payment (PLPM) traded down 1.40% on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 125,823 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Planet Payment has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Planet Payment had a net margin of 48.14% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Planet Payment will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/northland-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-planet-payment-inc-plpm.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Planet Payment during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Planet Payment by 3,421.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Payment by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Payment during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Payment during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Payment

Planet Payment, Inc is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Payment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Payment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.