Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Planet Payment, Inc. (PLPM)

Planet Payment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Payment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Shares of Planet Payment (PLPM) traded down 1.40% on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 125,823 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Planet Payment has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.
Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Planet Payment had a net margin of 48.14% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Planet Payment will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Planet Payment during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Planet Payment by 3,421.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Payment by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Payment during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Payment during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Payment
Planet Payment, Inc is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies.
