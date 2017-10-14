Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,426 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of DexCom worth $36,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 152,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 912,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 260,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 19.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get DexCom Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $418,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $100,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,023 shares of company stock worth $1,625,018 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 46.04 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.99 billion.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post ($0.80) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,426 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/northern-trust-corp-sells-6426-shares-of-dexcom-inc-dxcm.html.

DexCom Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.