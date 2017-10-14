Northern Trust Corp Has $36.97 Million Position in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Core Laboratories N.V. worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories N.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories N.V. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Core Laboratories N.V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Core Laboratories N.V. from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) opened at 94.99 on Friday. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Core Laboratories N.V. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Core Laboratories N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.15%.

About Core Laboratories N.V.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

