Northern States Financial Co. (NSFC) Issues Earnings Results

Northern States Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NSFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Northern States Financial had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Northern States Financial (NSFC) traded up 1.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 4,220 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 million and a P/E ratio of 207.50. Northern States Financial has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Northern States Financial Company Profile

Northern States Financial Corporation is a holding company for NorStates Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank with over eight branches in Lake County, Illinois. The Bank offers personal services, including personal checking, personal savings, personal loans, and personal debit card and credit card services, and business services, including business checking, business savings, business loans, and business debit card and credit card services.

