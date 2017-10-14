North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Treehouse Foods worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treehouse Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treehouse Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Treehouse Foods by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treehouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treehouse Foods by 18.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. BidaskClub raised Treehouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Treehouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Treehouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Treehouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Treehouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.61 to $62.64 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Treehouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.52.

In other Treehouse Foods news, CEO Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $775,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE THS) traded up 0.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 359,220 shares. Treehouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company’s market cap is $3.91 billion.

Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Treehouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Treehouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Treehouse Foods, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treehouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

