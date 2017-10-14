North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Navient Corporation worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,295,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,395,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,130,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,017,000 after acquiring an additional 113,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 446.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,696,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,429,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 319,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ NAVI) traded down 1.53% on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,337 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.48. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.67 million. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. Navient Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Navient Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Navient Corporation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut shares of Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient Corporation from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

