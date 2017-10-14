Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Holdings Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom Inc. alerts:

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 42.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $62.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Holdings Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/nordstrom-inc-jwn-holdings-cut-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.