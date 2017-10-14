Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt, were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 132,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Leggett & Platt, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt, in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt, in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 19,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $971,222.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,026 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt, had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt,’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

