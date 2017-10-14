Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,707 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ ORLY) traded up 1.31% on Friday, reaching $209.72. 915,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $220.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $272.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $1,050,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,878.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $212,617.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,364. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

