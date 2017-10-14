Nivalis Therapeutics (ALPN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nivalis Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.4077659294896 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Nivalis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ ALPN) opened at 12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.04 million. Nivalis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Nivalis Therapeutics Company Profile

Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of product candidates for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Its drug candidate portfolio consists of multiple compounds, which are designed for oral, intravenous (IV) or inhaled administration.

