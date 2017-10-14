Nike, Inc. (NKE) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC cut Nike to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr cut Nike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $59.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of Nike (NKE) traded up 0.30% on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,227,948 shares. Nike has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 112,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,583,251.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,084.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,876,718,000 after buying an additional 2,452,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,319,086,000 after buying an additional 835,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,781,332,000 after buying an additional 2,375,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,087,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,621,066,000 after buying an additional 144,846 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

