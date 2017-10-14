NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed the industry’s rally in the last 12 months. NextEra Energy is benefiting from favorable economic conditions in its service territories, thus creating demand for utility services. The company is expected to benefit from increasing customer accounts and rising demand for power in Florida. The company’s focus on clean energy has lowered emission levels and saved on energy bills for its customers. The natural gas pipelines, which came online in second quarter, are expected to boost its performance. On the flip side, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Delay in completion of ongoing projects could also impact profitability.”

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE NEE) traded down 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,805 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $152.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post $6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9825 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $4,411,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,385 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,382. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

