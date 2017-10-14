NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) traded up 2.13% on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,772 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.50 million and a PE ratio of 46.48. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,202 shares in the company, valued at $123,859.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,125.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 547,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 207,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a value-add program.

