Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NXEO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nexeo Solutions from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Nexeo Solutions alerts:

Shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ NXEO) traded up 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,172 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $678.01 million and a PE ratio of 61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Nexeo Solutions has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/nexeo-solutions-nxeo-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

In other news, major shareholder Select Maple Fund L.P. Fpa acquired 251,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $66,188.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 807,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,958 and have sold 2,017,796 shares valued at $16,450,488. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 27,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.