Newfield Exploration (NFX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newfield Exploration earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.4296831188162 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NFX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) opened at 29.65 on Friday. Newfield Exploration has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $314,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,649.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger B. Plank purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,846.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

