New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 13,360,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after buying an additional 225,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after buying an additional 444,184 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 667,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 605,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,569,000 after buying an additional 283,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) opened at 41.44 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.68 billion. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

