Netlist (NLST) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News articles about Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Netlist earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6960923966903 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Netlist (NLST) traded down 2.1976% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.6631. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,436 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company’s market cap is $41.06 million. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Netlist will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

NLST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Netlist in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Netlist in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.74.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

