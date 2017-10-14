NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services. The Company’s segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit is focused on individual consumers and consists of whole home wireless fidelity (WiFi) networking solutions and Smart connected products. The commercial business unit is focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage and security solutions. The service provider business unit is focused on the service provider market and consists of made-to-order and retail-proven whole home networking hardware and software solutions, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded down 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 228,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,260,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 38,710.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,344,000 after buying an additional 4,173,752 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 43,220.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after buying an additional 777,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,720,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,165,000 after buying an additional 429,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 28.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,105,000 after buying an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at about $12,722,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

