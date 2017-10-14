Netflix’s (NFLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vetr cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.24.

Get Netflix Inc. alerts:

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 199.49 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $200.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/netflixs-nflx-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-argus.html.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $175,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.16, for a total value of $392,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,067 shares of company stock worth $57,315,706. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $192,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.