Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $177.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.24.

Netflix (NFLX) traded up 1.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,252 shares. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 242.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58. Netflix has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $200.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $175,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.17, for a total transaction of $454,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,067 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,706 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $92,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

