Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Netflix is benefitting from its focus on original programming and international expansion. The strength in content portfolio will help it to gain more subscribers across the globe. Going ahead, the company expects to add 0.75 million subscribers in the domestic streaming segment and 3.65 million subscribers in the international segment in the third quarter. The company’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming should also boost user base. Plus, the company expects to report profits from International operations in the third quarter. In the past one year, Netflix shares have vastly outperformed the industry. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the upcoming earnings release. But, investments in original/acquired content remain a drag on profitability.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.24.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) opened at 199.49 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $200.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $338,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,470.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $20,598,852.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,598,852.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,067 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,706. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AXA grew its holdings in Netflix by 92.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

