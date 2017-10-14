Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Navistar International Corporation from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Get Navistar International Corporation alerts:

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) opened at 42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.19 billion. Navistar International Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navistar International Corporation will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/navistar-international-corporation-nav-stock-rating-upgraded-by-otr-global.html.

In related news, major shareholder Truck & Bus Gmbh Volkswagen bought 43,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $1,272,404.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $44,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 499,781 shares of company stock worth $14,693,815. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.