Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Navigant Consulting worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 190,123 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 300,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navigant Consulting news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $206,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE NCI) opened at 17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.66 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

