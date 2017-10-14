Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

BABY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Natus Medical Incorporated alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/natus-medical-incorporated-baby-receives-48-00-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) opened at 40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.95. Natus Medical has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $154,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Natus Medical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.