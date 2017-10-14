Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.76% of Natus Medical worth $154,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 459,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 362,326 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 755,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 299,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 139,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABY shares. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director William M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $154,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ BABY) opened at 40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.95. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

