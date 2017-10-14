Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $2.35 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 241,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 26.42 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $2.35 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (CUBE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-2-35-million-holdings-in-cubesmart-cube.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $30.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.