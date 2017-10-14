National Health Investors, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.68 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

National Health Investors (NHI) opened at 77.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.56. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.69%.

In other National Health Investors news, insider Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

