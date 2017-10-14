National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of National General Holdings Corp worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of National General Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National General Holdings Corp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, CEO Barry Karfunkel acquired 25,000 shares of National General Holdings Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,832.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) opened at 20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.32. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.51 million. National General Holdings Corp had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.80%. National General Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. National General Holdings Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

National General Holdings Corp Profile

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

