National Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE MFC) traded up 0.39% on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,848 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

