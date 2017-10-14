NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

NK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $3.00 price target on shares of NantKwest and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NantKwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NantKwest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

NantKwest (NK) traded down 3.04% on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 115,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $380.52 million. NantKwest has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 39,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $234,851.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NantKwest by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in NantKwest by 53.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NantKwest by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NantKwest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NantKwest by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

