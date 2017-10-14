MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get MyoKardia Inc. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of MyoKardia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised MyoKardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised MyoKardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on MyoKardia from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MyoKardia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

MyoKardia (MYOK) traded down 4.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 417,635 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. MyoKardia has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. MyoKardia had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that MyoKardia will post ($1.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/myokardia-inc-myok-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $494,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,786,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,371,815. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 30,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 5.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 38.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MyoKardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.