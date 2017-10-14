MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.11 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Waldron LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,350,000. AT Bancorp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 16,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at 82.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

