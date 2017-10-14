Mueller Water Products (MWA) Stake Held by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14,036.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,436,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,336 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,758,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 842,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) opened at 12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/mueller-water-products-mwa-stake-held-by-employees-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.