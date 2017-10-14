M&T Bank Corp Invests $260,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL) Stock

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,270,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,203,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,985 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,416,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ MPEL) opened at 18.97 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “M&T Bank Corp Invests $260,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/mt-bank-corp-invests-260000-in-melco-resorts-entertainment-ltd-mpel-stock.html.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.