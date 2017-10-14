M&T Bank Corp Buys 726 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,444,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,603,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,086,000 after buying an additional 81,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,571,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after buying an additional 87,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $33,788.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,143.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $210,141 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) opened at 54.95 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $614.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

