M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,149 Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in QEP Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in QEP Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) opened at 8.91 on Friday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock’s market cap is $2.14 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Doleshek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $98,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 304,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,903.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $321,325 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

