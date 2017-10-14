Mplx Lp (MPLX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mplx Lp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 1,406,784 shares of the company traded hands. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP C Corwin Bromley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $276,910.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Mplx Lp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mplx Lp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Mplx Lp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Lp Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

