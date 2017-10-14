Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD) Price Target Cut to C$4.40

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPVD) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$4.90 to C$4.40 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$4.80 to C$4.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) opened at 3.93 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $629.72 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companys primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

